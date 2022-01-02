AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

FAST stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

