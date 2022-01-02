AIA Group Ltd Sells 12,410 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 80.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 698,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 311,700 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $19,708,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 231,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

