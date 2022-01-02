Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -128.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 49,870 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,979,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,796,000 after buying an additional 1,001,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

