Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Up to $20.92

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.92, but opened at $21.50. Alector shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 694 shares.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Alector alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $182.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,500. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alector by 53.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.