Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Position Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after buying an additional 347,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after buying an additional 788,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after buying an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,906,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.