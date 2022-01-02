Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 316,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1,366.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $86.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

