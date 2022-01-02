Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,304 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,160,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $63,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

