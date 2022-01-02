Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,914.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,773.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

