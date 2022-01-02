AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after buying an additional 353,260 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,594,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,913,000 after buying an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 62,448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average is $110.81. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

