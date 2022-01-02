AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $3,766,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,575,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,251,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.