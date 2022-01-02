AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 349.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 87,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average of $154.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

