AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.3% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

