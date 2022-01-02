AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $366,000.

VT stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.39. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $91.28 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

