Alphr finance (ALPHR) Achieves Market Cap of $249,526.81

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $249,526.81 and approximately $16,909.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.27 or 0.07901979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,278.84 or 1.00314103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.