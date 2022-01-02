Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

NYSE:ACI opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

