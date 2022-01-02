Amalgamated Bank Has $1.11 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

