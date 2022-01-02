Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

