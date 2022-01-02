Amalgamated Bank Sells 232 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 537,489 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 373,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,099.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

