Amalgamated Bank Sells 780 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $277,480,000 after buying an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in VMware by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,814 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $165,219,000 after purchasing an additional 71,102 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

Shares of VMW opened at $115.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.