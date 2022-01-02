Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,511 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after acquiring an additional 436,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,339,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,175 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

AMCR stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

