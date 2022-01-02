AMEPAY (AME) One Day Volume Tops $50,004.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. AMEPAY has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $50,004.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00063234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.37 or 0.08026363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,032.01 or 0.99698547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007329 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.