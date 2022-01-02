Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ameren by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,978 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,098,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,696,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,811,000 after buying an additional 470,050 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

