American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.01% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDG. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDG opened at $80.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $89.96.

