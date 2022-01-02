Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,087 shares of company stock valued at $258,398. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 464,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,816. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

