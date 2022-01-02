Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.