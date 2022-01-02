Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target at $9.70

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGIFF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.