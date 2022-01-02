Analysts Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price at $63.00

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

COVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Covestro alerts:

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Covestro has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Covestro had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.