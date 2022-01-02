Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $245.59

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,437,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG remained flat at $$235.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,705,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,953. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.49. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.