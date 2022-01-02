Analysts Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Target Price at $27.20

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $118,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 110,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,418. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.