Analyzing BAB (BABB) & Its Competitors

BAB (OTCMKTS: BABB) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BAB to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BAB has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB’s peers have a beta of -8.57, meaning that their average share price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BAB and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB Competitors 846 4517 5266 191 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.33%. Given BAB’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BAB has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 56.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAB and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million -$70,000.00 13.64 BAB Competitors $1.51 billion $103.44 million 12.91

BAB’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% BAB Competitors 4.71% -36.55% 1.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BAB beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

