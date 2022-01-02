Analyzing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -75.28% -34.22% -19.35% Vapotherm -44.28% -54.76% -28.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Vapotherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 20.67 -$6.78 million ($0.57) -19.68 Vapotherm $125.73 million 4.29 -$51.50 million ($2.26) -9.16

ClearPoint Neuro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.94%. Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 94.75%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Risk and Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.31, meaning that its share price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Vapotherm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.

