Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,147,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 257,729 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Apple worth $1,718,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

