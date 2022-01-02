Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises approximately 2.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after buying an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after buying an additional 1,113,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,280,000 after buying an additional 358,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 862,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 317,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

