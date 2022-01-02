Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755,978 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $113,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $67.59 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

