Argus Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by Argus from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.45.

NYSE MCD opened at $268.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.67. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $269.72. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

