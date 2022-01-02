ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $94.59 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.