ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 6.5% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $145.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.81.

