ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 123,702 First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 123,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 2.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,431,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after acquiring an additional 241,445 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 590,809 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1,546.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after buying an additional 352,394 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,614,000.

Shares of FCTR opened at $35.54 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25.

