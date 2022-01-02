Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,500 shares of company stock worth $9,680,095. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

ARWR traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.30. 476,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.33. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

