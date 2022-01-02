ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. ASGN reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ASGN by 22.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 8.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in ASGN by 14.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 0.9% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.40. 83,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,357. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74. ASGN has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $131.00.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

