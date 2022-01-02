Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 63,984 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 225,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after buying an additional 69,003 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.10 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.23) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

