Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 2.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GreenSky by 3.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GreenSky stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

GSKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

