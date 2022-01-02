Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $108,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

