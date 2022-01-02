Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $56,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 48,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

