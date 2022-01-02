AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 3.2%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. 4,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,909,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,740,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

