AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8,581.43

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,581.43 ($115.36) and traded as high as GBX 8,704 ($117.00). AstraZeneca shares last traded at GBX 8,678 ($116.66), with a volume of 450,931 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($141.15) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($134.43) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($141.15) to £100 ($134.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($134.43) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($130.05).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,679.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,581.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The company has a market cap of £134.44 billion and a PE ratio of 106.09.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

