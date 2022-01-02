Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.49

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and traded as low as $24.48. Atento shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 44,991 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on ATTO shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $382.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atento S.A. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

