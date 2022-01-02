Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Trading Up 1.9%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 21,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 21,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

