Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $281.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.26. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.