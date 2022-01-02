Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,945 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Avantor worth $71,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 334,321 shares of company stock worth $13,248,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

